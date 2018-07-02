Former Copperas Cove girls basketball coach Skip Townsend is one of three coaches who will be inducted into the Texas Girls Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Monday at the Arlington Hilton.
Townsend spent 14 seasons at Cove, leading the Lady Dawgs to 12 playoff appearances, including the 1998 state semifinals.
He left Cove in 2001 for Brock, where he won six state championships in 10 seasons. Townsend retired last year after six seasons at Argyle, where he capped his career with an additional three straight state titles.
Townsend’s career record was 1,081-395.
