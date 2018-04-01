Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 69F. NE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.