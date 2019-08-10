Former Copperas Cove star Jaylen Smith earned his first professional victory Friday pitching for the Gulf Coast League Phillies West.
Smith, a left-hander reliever, entered the game with the bases loaded and pitched 1 2/3 innings of hitless relief — he walked three and struck out one but allowed no runs — in the Phillies’ 7-4 win over the Yankees West.
