Copperas Cove wrestlers Dustin Jacoby, Sa’id Alvarado Madrid, Landon Robison and D’Adrian Adame earned gold medals Saturday in a round-robin tournament at Gatesville also featuring Cameron Yoe and Leander Rouse.
Jacoby won in the 106-pound division, Alvarado in 120, Robison in 145, and Adame in 220.
Silver medalists for Cove were Jaden Aldrich (152), Marquis Brooks (160), McKenneth Davis (195) and Kiel Parkhurst (285).
The Bulldawgs return to action Saturday for the Doc Hess Tournament in Bryan.
