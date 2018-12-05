COPPERAS COVE — Killeen made free throws when it had to.
Trailing 66-65 with less than a minute remaining in the District 12-6A opener, the Kangaroos were not perfect at the charity stripe, but they made enough to escape Copperas Cove with a victory.
Killeen (6-3, 1-0) closed the game with four unanswered points as Mike House connected on a pair of free throws before teammate Willie McGee added another and Cortez Ivie capped off the scoring by making one of two attempts with 5.6 seconds remaining.
The Kangaroos made 28 of 35 free throws in the game.
Copperas Cove (6-5, 0-1) held a narrow 16-15 advantage after the first quarter, before Killeen took a 33-28 lead into the locker room. Thanks in part to a seven-point third quarter outburst by senior Quinton Ford, the Bulldawgs were back ahead by a point, 50-49, entering the fourth quarter.
Ivie led Killeen in the win with 20 points, while Jackson Taylor finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, and House added 13 points.
Ford posted a game-high 24 points to go with seven rebounds and five blocks in the loss, while Maurice Toney had 12 points, and Tyrese Taylor had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
District 12-6A boys
- Harker Heights 66, Belton 55
- Killeen 69, Copperas Cove 66
- No. 17 Shoemaker 70, Temple 37
- No. 10 Waco Midway 51, Ellison 50
