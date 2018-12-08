Tyrese Taylor had 22 points and 18 rebounds and the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs beat Georgetown 58-55 on Friday at the Bob Hayes Jaguar Classic hosted by Austin LBJ.
Quinton Ford added 17 points for Cove (8-6). Jerome Gaillard had 11.
The Bulldawgs return to action today at noon against an opponent to be determined.
SALADO 68, LAGO VISTA 48: Cade Scallin and Jeremy Jarvis led four Eagles in double figures with 11 points apiece as Salado rolled to a victory in the Jarrell tournament.
Scallin and Shane Roche (10 points) each scored seven points as the Eagles stormed to a 29-7 lead in the first quarter.
Zack Shaver also had 10 points for Salado.
Lago Vista’s Mikey D’Ambrose led all scorers with 12 points, all on 3-pointers.
Later in the day, the Eagles lost 64-63 to Marble Falls in overtime.
Shaver led Salado with 19 points. Pittman added 14, and Roche had 11.
The Eagles missed 14 of 27 free throws after making 16 of 20 against Lago Vista.
Andrew Stripling scored 22 for Marble Falls.
LAMPASAS 55, BOSQUEVILLE 53, OT: Qadir Tolliver scored on a fast-break layup to give the Badgers the lead for good in an overtime victory at the Hamilton tournament.
It was the only basket in the extra period.
The Badgers found a way to win despite blowing a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter and watching top scorers Kolbe Penick (16 points) and Raven Wade (11) foul out.
Lampasas (7-6) also survived a dazzling performance by the Bulldogs' Tyler Webb, who hit a 3-pointer off an inbounds play with 2 seconds remaining and send the game to overtime.
The 6-foot-3 sophomore Webb finished with 25 points and earned rave reviews from Lampasas coach Aaron Nuckles.
"This kid is as good as I’ve seen at any level. He’s going to do some things."
Webb and Bosqueville were quiet in overtime, however. Webb hit an early free throw for the Bulldogs' last lead, and last point.
"Our defense really clamped down," Nuckles said.
Lampasas' Michael Murray, who also scored 11 points, added a free throw in the final seconds to give the Badgers a two-point lead and Webb missed a desperation heave for the win at the buzzer.
"It was a tough, tough physical game," Nuckles said.
Murray scored all of his points in the second half. Tolliver finished with four steals. Penick made four 3-pointers, giving him 10 in his last two outings.
The Badgers face Llano today at 1 p.m. for the consolation championship.
Webb wasn't even the best Tyler the Badgers have seen in Hamilton. On Thursday, Troy's Tyler Jarolic tossed in 35 points in the Trojans' 55-51 win over Lampasas.
Penick also shined with a career-high 23 on 6-of-7 3-point shooting.
FRIDAY’S BOYS SCORES
Austin LBJ Bob Hayes Tournament
- Copperas Cove 58, Georgetown 55
Colleyville Heritage tournament
Semifinals
- Colleyville Heritage 70, Killeen 63
Cy-Hoops Tournament
Consolation bracket
- Harker Heights 68, Cypress Ridge 61
Florence tournament
- Florence 31, Granger 21
Glen Rose tournament
- Gatesville 72, Keene 56
Hamilton tournament
- Lampasas 55, Bosqueville 53, OT
Jarrell tournament
- Salado 68, Lago Vista 48
- Marble Falls 64, Salado 63, OT
Pflugerville Panther Holiday Classic
- Ellison 85, Leander Rouse 72
- Cibolo Steele 60, Ellison 42
San Antonio ISD tournament
- 6A TAPPS/SPC No. 9 SA Antonian 63, Belton 46
FRIDAY’S GIRLS SCORES
Jarrell tournament
- No. 21 Gatesville 49, Orange Grove 45
District 12-6A
- Belton 47, Shoemaker 17
- Copperas Cove 58, Ellison 43
- Killeen 49, Harker Heights 36
- Waco Midway 57. Waco 37
