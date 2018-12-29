Ellison's Shamir Bogues had a pair of 20-plus-point outings Friday and the 14th-ranked Eagles won a pair of games to advance to the semifinals of the Conroe Christmas Classic.
Bogues scored 24 as Ellison held off Katy Seven Lakes 62-58 to open the day. He followed with 22 in a 55-44 win against Cy-Fair that send the Eagles to a semifinal matchup today at 3 p.m. against Bryan.
Ellison (16-4) will cap the tournament with either a 6 p.m. third-place game or a 7:30 championship game appearance.
Khalil Grant added 12 points for Ellison against Seven Lakes, which trailed 44-30 after three quarters but scored 28 in the final eight minutes to climb back into the game.
Against Cy-Fair, Amir Davis (16 points) and Trendon Stewart (10) also scored in double figures.
Taylor leads Cove boys to pair of wins at Hays Rebel Classic
Tyrese Taylor had 17 points and seven rebounds Friday in Copperas Cove’s 56-51 victory over Lockhart in the Hays Rebel Classic.
Quinton Ford added 14 points and five boards for Cove.
It was the second of two wins on the day for the Bulldawgs, who rebounded from a pair of close losses on Day 1 of the tourney Thursday.
Taylor had 18 points and 11 rebounds earlier Friday in a 70-60 win against Austin Crockett.
The Bulldawgs lost to Austin Akins and Leander Rouse by a combined three points Thursday.
The Bulldawgs face New Braunfels Canyon today at 1:45 p.m.
Copperas Cove boys split pair of soccer scrimmages
Julian Livingston recorded a hat trick as the Copperas Cove boys soccer team split a pair of scrimmages at Waco Connally on Friday.
Caden Chapman and Jaylin Smith also scored in Cove’s 5-1 win over Connally. Robin Castillo, Leonardo de Leon Ortiz, Noah Quinn and James Ross tallied assists.
The Bulldawgs were shut out 1-0 by Waco La Vega in their other scrimmage.
Cove will scrimmage against Salado (9 a.m.) and Ellison (noon) on Monday in Jarrell.
Lady Dawgs split matches in soccer scrimmage tournament
Haven Stevenson scored four goals as the Copperas Cove girls soccer team routed Waco Connally 6-0 in a scrimmage tournament Friday.
Sanyia Henegar recorded the shutout in goal.
Tori Olsen scored twice for Cove, and tallied the only goal for the Lady Dawgs in a 2-1 loss to Waco University.
Adora Lumpkin assisted on two of Stevenson’s goals. Stevenson, Olsen, Megan Hunter, Emily Cason and Victoria Thompson also had assists in the scrimmages.
ALLEN IN-N-OUT BURGER HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL
- No. 15 Shoemaker 82, 5A-No. 13 Little Elm 57
- No. 15 Shoemaker 70, Atascocita 46
BRAZOSWOOD TOURNAMENT
- Klein Collins 62 Killeen 55
- Killeen 47, Fort Bend Austin 45
BROWNWOOD TOURNAMENT
- Lampasas 55, Coleman 27
Semifinals
- Brownwood 69, Lampasas 44
CC CALALLEN CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
- CC Flour Bluff 71, Salado 56
- Salado 57, Alvin 41
CONROE CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
- No. 14 Ellison 62, Katy Seven Lakes 58
Championship bracket
- No. 14 Ellison 55, Cy-Fair 44
GATESVILLE HORNET HOLIDAY CLASSIC
- Gatesville 57, Jarrell 45
- Elgin 65, Gatesville 63
HAYS REBEL CLASSIC
- No. 6 Austin Westlake 68, Belton 54
- Copperas Cove 56, Lockhart 51
- Copperas Cove 70, Austin Crockett 60
- Stafford 53, Belton 43
FRIDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION AGGIELAND INVITATIONAL
- Copperas Cove 62, Brenham 18
- Copperas Cove 53, Grapevine 41
BASTROP G.M. BLACKMAN TOURNAMENT
- Harker Heights 40, Austin Akins 26
- Harker Heights 60, Austin High 40
BROWNWOOD HOLIDAY CLASSIC
- 2A-No. 6, San Saba 41, No. 16 Gatesville 30
- Gatesville 50, Coleman 45
DUNCANVILLE SANDRA MEADOWS CLASSIC
Consolation bracket
- Ellison 44, Spring Westfield 33
- Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy 57, Ellison 37
LAKE TRAVIS TOURNAMENT
- 5A-No. 5 Kerrville Tivy 58, Killeen 39
Consolation semifinals
- Killeen def. Granbury
TROY CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
- No. 12 Lampasas 59, Moody 38
Championship game
- No. 12 Lampasas 61, Troy 46
WACO M.T. RICE TOURNAMENT
- Waco University 35, Belton 30
- 5A-No. 11 Saginaw Boswell 50, Belton 39
