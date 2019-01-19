Madison Griffon scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds and the Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs moved closer to a playoff spot with a 57-30 win at Waco on Friday.
Leah Powell had a double-double with 14 points and 12 boards.
Cove (24-7, 9-3 12-6A) remained in a second-place tie with Harker Heights and moved a half-game behind idle district leader Waco Midway, which travels to Copperas Cove on Tuesday. The Lady Dawgs are three games clear of fifth-place Killeen with four games remaining, and 3½ ahead of Temple, which has five games left.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WACO 50, COPPERAS COVE 42: At Waco, the Bulldawgs lost on the road and fell out of sole possession of fourth place in 12-6A and into a fifth-place tie with surging Belton, a half-game behind Waco.
Quinton Ford had 15 points and eight boards for Cove (17-12, 4-6 12-6A) just hours after announcing on Twitter that he had verbally committed to the University of California Riverside of the Big West Conference.
Tyrese Taylor had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulldawgs.
LAMPASAS 43, AUSTIN EASTSIDE MEMORIAL 39: At Austin, Kolbe Penick and Asiel Gary each scored eight points and the Badgers held on for their first 27-4A victory.
Cory Canada, one of just three Eastside players to score, led all scorers with 25, including all five of his team's 3-pointers.
Eastside scored just nine points in the first half and trailed by 14 at halftime, but outscored the Badgers (14-11, 1-2 27-4A) 30-20 in the second half.
Canada canned four of his 3s in the fourth quarter, the last one cutting the deficit to three with 2 seconds remaining.
Eastside (2-25, 0-3) quickly fouled Penick, who sealed the win at the other end with a free throw.
Before its 24-point fourth quarter outburst, Eastside managed only 15 points.
"Crazy effort on the defensive end by the guys," Lampasas coach Aaron Nuckles said. "That Canada kid is the real deal."
The Badgers host Salado on Tuesday.
SALADO 52, BURNET 51: At Burnet, Shane Roche scored 22 points and the Eagles held off a rally to win a thriller on the road.
Eli Pittman added nine points for Salado (2-1 27-4A), which led 39-34 after three quarters.
Luke Kiser and Jud Roy each scored 15 for the Bulldogs (16-9, 2-1).
Burnet made as many 3-pointers (nine) as 2-pointers.
It was the second-straight nail-biter for Salado, which topped Taylor 48-46 on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
COPPERAS COVE 1, KILLEEN 0: At Buckley Stadium, Haven Stevenson scored the lone goal, and keeper Kaijah Lamkin earned the clean sheet in goal as the Lady Dawgs improved to 1-1 in 12-6A.
The Lady Dawgs host Ellison on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
COPPERAS COVE 4, KILLEEN 1: At Bulldawg Stadium, Caden Chapman, Evan Thomas, Leonardo Deleon Ortiz and Eduardo Buendia scored to help the Bulldawgs improve to 1-1 in 12-6A.
Jose Solis scored for Killeen (0-2 12-6A).
The Bulldawgs travel to Ellison on Tuesday.
WACO MIDWAY 6, ELLISON 2: At Waco, the Panthers scored six consecutive goals after Ellison's Ethan Buchanan opened the scoring with his 14th goal of the season.
It took Midway (2-0 12-6A) 20 minutes to get the equalizer with seven minutes left in the opening half, but the Panthers scored five times in the second half before Casey Rechtorovic answered for the Eagles (3-4-1, 0-2) with just over 3 minutes remaining.
Rechtorovic headed in a corner kick by Buchanan for his first goal of the season.
Buchanan added to his Ellison career goal-scoring record with his 33rd.
FOOTBALL
The Copperas Cove High School football banquet is set for Jan. 28 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
The doors open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6.
Tickets are $15 and are available at the door.
FRIDAY'S BOYS BASKETBALL
District 12-6A
- Belton 44, Temple 32
- Ellison 81, Harker Heights 54
- No. 18 Shoemaker 67, Killeen 42
- Waco 50, Copperas Cove 42
District 27-4A
- Lampasas 43, Austin Eastside Memorial 39
- Salado 52, Burnet 51
District 18-4A
- Robinson 54, Gatesville 34
FRIDAY'S GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Belton 43, Temple 19
- Copperas Cove 57, Waco 30
- Harker Heights 57, Ellison 46
- Killeen 45, Shoemaker 33
District 27-4A
- Burnet 55, Salado 43
- No. 19 Lampasas 81, Austin Eastside Memorial 20
District 18-4A
- Robinson 50, Gatesville 46
District 25-3A
- Jarrell 66, Florence 30
FRIDAY'S BOY SOCCER
Canyon Lake Cup
- San Antonio Christian 5, Lampasas 2
District 12-6A
- Belton 0, Harker Heights 0 (Belton wins on penalties, 4-2)
- Copperas Cove 4, Killeen 1
- Shoemaker 1, Temple 1 (Shoemaker wins on penalties)
- Waco Midway 6, Ellison 2
Stephenville tournament
- Abilene Wylie 5, Gatesville 1
Wimberley tournament
- Fredericksburg 4, Salado 2
FRIDAY’S GIRLS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 6, Harker Heights 0
- Copperas Cove 1, Killeen 0
- Temple 7, Shoemaker 0
- Waco Midway 4, Ellison 1
Salado Eagle Classic
- Pleasanton 2, Salado 1
- Salado 3, Taylor 0
