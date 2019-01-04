Vincent Mbo scored twice, his second and third goals of the day, and the Harker Heights boys soccer team shut out Waco La Vega 3-0 for their second win of the day Friday in the Temple Wildcat Kickoff Showcase.
Miguel Primero opened the scoring for the Knights (2-1) with an unassisted goal, a 38-yard missile into the upper right corner.
Carlos Ruiz and Ethan Villa assisted on Mbo's scores.
Earlier in the day, Jaime Vargas, Mbo and Marlon Peters each scored goals as the Knights beat Mexia 3-1 for their first win of the season.
Primero assisted on the first two scores for the Knights. He chipped a pass through the defense from just inside midfield that Mbo collected at the top of the box for a breakaway goal that broke a 1-1 tie.
Chris Lee also earned an assist.
The Knights play Houston St. Thomas on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Evan Thomas scored on a 25-yard free kick and the Copperas Cove boys soccer team blanked Marlin 1-0 for their first win of the season at the Wildcat Kickoff Showcase.
Cove (1-2) finished the day with a 1-0 loss to Marble Falls.
On Thursday, the Bulldawgs fell 6-0 to St. Thomas.
Lady Dawgs, Ellison unbeaten after 1st day of Centex tourney
Copperas Cove’s Haven Stevenson scored twice and the Lady Dawg soccer team finished the first day of the Centex Tournament unbeaten on Friday at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Stevenson scored twice in a 2-0 win over China Spring in Cove’s season opener. Tori Olsen and Adora Lumpkin assisted on the goals.
Later in the, Cove and Manor played to a scoreless draw.
The tourney was scheduled to begin Thursday, but was pushed back a day because of inclement weather. All games were moved to Buckley Stadium and played with 15-minute halves.
Cove plays Shoemaker this morning at 8.
Ellison also went unbeaten on Day 1, beating Georgetown Gateway 2-0 and playing to a 2-2 draw with Salado.
Lady Roos win at Waco, 54-39
Cierra Penn had 14 points, six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals to help the Killeen Lady Roos win 54-39 at Waco.
The victory moved Killeen (5-3 12-6A) into a three-way tie for third in the district standings, a game behind co-leaders Belton and Waco Midway, at the halfway point of league play.
FRIDAY’S AREA BOYS BASKETBALL
- Salado 55, Madisonville 31
District 25-3A
- Manor New Tech 54, Florence 34
FRIDAY’S AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 18-4A
- Lorena 34, No. 20 Gatesville 21
District 27-4A
- No. 12 Lampasas 52, Salado 41
FRIDAY'S AREA BOYS SOCCER
- Gatesville 6, Burnet 1
Georgetown Governor’s Cup
- Belton 2, Irving MacArthur 1
- Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7, Ellison 2
- College Station 1, Salado 0
Giddings Cup
- Lampasas 3, Pleasanton 1
Temple Wildcat Kickoff Showcase
- Copperas Cove 1, Marlin 0
- Harker Heights 3, Mexia 1
- Harker Heights 3, Waco La Vega 0
- Marble Falls 1, Copperas Cove 0
- Shoemaker 5, Robinson 1
FRIDAY'S AREA GIRLS SOCCER
- Gatesville 4, Burnet 1
- Leander Glenn 5, Lampasas 0
Frisco Dr. Pink Tournament
- Amarillo Caprock 1, Belton 0
- Frisco Independence 5, Belton 0
Killeen ISD CenTex Tournament
- Copperas Cove 2, China Spring 0
- Copperas Cove 0, Manor 0, tie
- Ellison 2, Georgetown Gateway 0
- Ellison 2, Salado 2, tie
- Salado 2, Del Valle 0
