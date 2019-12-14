Reece Brown scored 19 points and the Salado Eagles beat the Killeen High junior varsity 75-48 on Friday to advance to the championship game of the Jarrell tournament.
Brown scored 15 of his points in the opening half as Salado took a 47-30 lead at the break.
Eli Pittman finished with 12 points. Seven different Eagles combined to make 10 3-pointers.
Earlier in the day, Cade Scallin tossed in 25 points as Salado topped the Aussie Traveling Team 56-30.
The Eagles will try to make it consecutive weekends with a tourney title.
COPPERAS COVE GIRLS 43, KILLEEN 30: At Killeen, Leah Powell scored nine points and the Lady Dawgs bounced back from Tuesday's loss against Ellison with a 12-6A road win.
Madisen Honea, Kaysha McCloud (eight rebounds) and A'Zariah Knotts each added six points for Cove (15-2, 2-1 12-6A).
SALADO GIRLS 41, LEANDER GLENN 36: At Salado, Abby Rembert made four 3-pointers, scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Lady Eagles to a home victory.
Kaia Philen made three 3s and added 11 points.
Salado led 30-12 at halftime and went cold in the second half, but managed to hang on for the win.
DAWGS SPLIT IN AUSTIN TOURNEY: Alonnie Carter scored 19 points to lead Copperas Cove to a 53-44 win over Brenham at the seventh annual Bob Hayes Classic.
The Bulldawgs were on their way to a second win later in the day, taking a lead in the fourth quarter against Manor before falling 67-52.
FRIDAY'S BOYS BASKETBALL
Austin Bob Hayes Classic
- Copperas Cove 53, Brenham 44
- 5A-No. 6 Manor 67, Copperas Cove 52
Cypress ISD tournament
- Jersey Village 78, Harker Heights 72
Fort Bend ISD tournament
Silver bracket
- Killeen 68, Rosenberg Terry 66
San Antonio ISD Tournament
- Belton 57, SA Edison 39
Semifinals
- 6A Private School-No. 7 SA Antonian Prep 96, Belton 60
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Salado 41, Leander Glenn 36
District 12-6A
- Copperas Cove 43, Killeen 30
- Ellison 47, No. 10 Waco Midway 44
- No. 19 Harker Heights 48, Belton 15
- Temple 51, Shoemaker 45
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.