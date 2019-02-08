Salado's Zack Shaver scored 18 points and the Eagles defeated Lampasas 49-31 on Friday to remain in the hunt for a piece of the District 27-4A championship.
Shane Roche added 11 for Salado (7-2 12-6A) which won with the unusual distinction of not making a 3-point basket.
The Eagles dominated the middle two periods, outscoring the Badgers (2-7 27-4A) 27-11 to take command.
Nate Borchardt led Lampasas with 13 points and four 3-pointers.
Salado closes the regular season Tuesday at home against Austin Eastside Memorial (0-9) needing a win and a Lampasas upset of No. 23 Liberty Hill to finish in a tie for first place.
ELLISON 63, WACO 49: At Waco, Shamir Bogues scored a game-high 23 points, and Trendon Stewart added 17 in the Eagles’ final road game of the regular season.
Ellison (12-3 12-6A) remained in a second-place tie with Waco Midway heading into Tuesday's 12-6 finale against Copperas Cove.
GIRLS SOCCER
COPPERAS COVE 6, SHOEMAKER 0: At Bulldawg Stadium, Melodie Balades and Haven Stevenson each scored twice and the Lady Dawgs moved into fifth place in District 12-6A with a victory.
Adora Lumpkin also scored for Cove. The other score was an own goal by Shoemaker.
Kaijah Lampkin and Saniya Heneger shared time in goal for the clean sheet.
ELLISON 2, KILLEEN 0: At Ellison, Crystal Rodriguez and Emily Lopez each scored goals as the Lady Eagles beat Killeen in a game that was called because of sleet.
BOYS SOCCER
BELTON 7, WACO 1: At Belton, Camryn Gilmore scored four goals and the 12-6A-leading Tigers rolled to a victory in the sleet.
Gilmore opened the scoring in the 25th minute. He had two goals in each half. Jesus Rojas, Simon Howe and Edgar Soto also scored for the Tigers (12-0-1, 6-0-1 12-6A), who remained two points ahead of 6-1 Waco Midway.
Cade Wenberg assisted on two Belton goals.
Oscar Salazar scored the lone goal for Waco (3-3-1, 11 pts) in the opening minute of the second half.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Lampasas Lady Badgers will open the Class 4A playoffs on Monday against Boerne at Johnson City LBJ High School. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.
BOYS POWERLIFTING
The Copperas Cove boys powerlifting team won three divisions and finished third at Thursday's meet in Temple.
Tyler Morrow won the 114-pound division with a 275-pound squat, 135 bench press and 325 deadlift for a total of 735.
Zachary Hoyle topped the 242 division. He squatted 450, benched 305 and deadlifted 515 for a total of 1,270 pounds
Aaron Shanahan won the super heavyweight division with a 650 squat, 325 bench and 625 deadlift (1,600 total).
Lady Badgers finish second at Brady powerlifting meet
Alyssa Ayers won the 114-pound division and was named best lifter in the light classes on Thursday to help the Lampasas powerlifting team finish second at the Brady meet.
Ayers had a 270-pound squat, 175 bench press and 285 deadlift for a winning three-lift total of 730.
Early won the meet with 36 points. Lampasas had 31. Lago Vista was third with 29.
Victoria Martinez was runner-up in the 148 division. She set a Lampasas school record with a 185-pound bench press.
Cally Reding also set a record in the 259 division with a 215 bench press. She finished second.
Valentina Morua was runner-up in the 181-pound division.
BOYS BASKETBALL
District 12-6A
- Copperas Cove 76, Belton 47
- Ellison 63, Waco 49
- Temple 59, Harker Heights 48
- Waco Midway 60, Killeen 43
District 18-4A
- China Spring 56, Waco Connally 55, OT
- Lorena 68, Gatesville 55
- Waco La Vega 40, Robinson 38
District 27-4A
- No. 23 Liberty Hill 74, Burnet 45
- Salado 49, Lampasas 31
- Taylor 92, Austin Eastside Memorial 59
BOYS SOCCER
- Belton 7, Waco 1
- Ellison 3, Killeen 0
- Shoemaker 3, Copperas Cove 0
- Waco Midway 4, Temple 3
GIRLS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 5, Waco 1
- Copperas Cove 6, Shoemaker 0
- Ellison 2, Killeen 0
- Waco Midway 3, Temple 0
District 27-4A
- Burnet 6, Florence 0
- Lampasas 2, Jarrell 0
