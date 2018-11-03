Kaysha McCloud and Madisen Honea each had double-doubles to lead the Copperas Cove girls basketball team to a 64-35 rout at Leander on Friday in a season opener.
McCloud had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Honea had 12 points and 10 boards.
Copperas Cove travels to A&M Consolidated on Tuesday.
Former Lampasas star helps UMHB reach ASC title game
For the second straight game, Caitlyn Shaughnessy opened the scoring for the Mary Hardin-Baylor women's soccer team with an unassisted goal in a 2-0 victory.
On Friday, the opponent was UT-Dallas, and the win sent the Cru into Sunday's American Southwest Conference tournament championship game.
Shaughnessy, a former Lampasas star, opened the scoring in the 47th minute. An own goal by the Comets increased the lead to 2-0.
Emmy McMaude earned the win in the goal for UMHB (12-4-2), making five saves.
UMHB will face tournament host Hardin-Simmons on Sunday at 1 p.m. for the ASC title.
FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Bryan Rudder 75, Belton 59
- Copperas Cove 64, Leander 35
- Killeen 54, Bastrop 21
