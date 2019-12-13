In a battle of front-runners, the Harker Heights boys bowling team took a big step toward another district crown with a 13-4 victory over the Killeen Kangaroos on Tuesday at Killeen Bowlerama.
Jayce Borja averaged 244, and Robert Davie, Jr. averaged 220 to lead the Knights (2-0) to a 5-2 lead after match play. Killeen won the first team game to pull within 5-4, but the Knights took the remaining three games for the win.
Michael Bonnett, Jr. and Logan Frishman both averaged over 200 for Killeen (1-1).
The Lady Knights rolled over the Lady Roos 13-4 to even their record at 1-1. Shyanne Ciesiolka averaged 207 to lead Heights. The Lady Knights swept the match play games but split the team games for the final margin.
Killeen fell to 0-2.
Shoemaker splits with Cove
The Shoemaker boys took a 15-2 victory over the short-handed Copperas Cove Bulldawgs at Hallmark Lanes.
Nathan Valentin and Seth Hickey led the Grey Wolves (1-1) to a 5-2 lead after match play before sweeping the team games.
Cove’s Taylor Brown led all scorers with a 199 average.
Cove fell to 0-2.
The Lady Bulldawgs earned an 11-6 victory over the Lady Wolves.
Annastasia Leon-Guerrero of Cove (2-0) led all scorers, averaging 191. Shoemaker (1-1) led 4-3 after match play, but Cove came back to take three of four team games for the victory.
Ellison rolls past Memorial Christian
The Ellison Lady Eagles shut out the Memorial Christian Lady Warriors on Monday at Hallmark Lanes 17-0.
Caitlin Schirripa and Mya LeValley were the top scorers for Ellison (2-0), while Ashlie Mills led MCA (1-1).
Kalei Neves averaged 247 to lead the Ellison boys to a convincing 15-2 victory over MCA. Ellison (1-1) led 5-2 after match play before sweeping the team games.
Micah Musser and Ian Rosales led MCA (1-1) in scoring.
Ellison takes on Shoemaker on Monday at Hallmark Lanes. Killeen faces Copperas Cove on Tuesday at Hallmark while Memorial Christian and Harker Heights square off at Killeen Bowlerama. All matches are set for 4:30 p.m.
