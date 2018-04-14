COPPERAS COVE — Rain and lightning forced the suspension of Friday’s Harker Heights-Copperas Cove softball game with the score tied 4-4 in the second inning.
The game was set to resume Monday at 5 p.m. in Copperas Cove.
Other games in the area were also suspended or postponed. Lampasas’ home softball and baseball games were postponed and will be played today at 5 p.m.
Copperas Cove’s baseball game at Harker Heights was suspended in the top of the fourth with the Bulldawgs leading 9-2. It will resume Monday at 6 p.m.
Shoemaker’s baseball game at Belton will resume today at 3 p.m.
The Lady Knights had just tied the game when play was halted.
“We barely got into the game,” Harker Heights head coach Sarah Cruddas said. “We were in the second inning, so coming back on Monday isn’t going to be an issue for us.”
Looking not to have a repeat of last weekend, the game started about 10 minutes earlier than intended in hopes of being able to get five complete innings in before the rain and lightning rolled in.
“The exact same thing happened last Friday, so they’re used to it,” Copperas Cove head coach Bryan
Waller said of his team’s reaction to the weather delay. “We’ve just got to regroup, refocus and adjust to what we got to do and hopefully we come out on top.”
Harker Heights got ahead early in the top of the first a run, but the Lady Bulldawgs quickly answered with four runs.
The Lady Knights battled back behind a double from Kiara Tuncap that put two runners in scoring position after Sha’Nauta Powell was hit by pitch.
Valeria Cosme got ahead 3-1 in the count and then belted the next pitch just short of the center field fence for a triple that put Heights within a run of the Lady Dawgs.
Maddison Garrison got behind on the count before fouling off two balls. Finally she hit a sacrifice bunt to bring in the tying run.
Shortly thereafter, lightning stopped the game.
At about 8:45 p.m., it was mutually agreed to suspend the game until Monday.
FRIDAY'S BASEBALL
District 8-6A
- Waco Midway 11, San Angelo Central 4
- Shoemaker 0, Belton 0, susp., 4th inning
- Copperas Cove 9, Harker Heights 2, susp., 4th inning
District 17-4A
- Lorena 10, Gatesville 0
District 19-4A
- Leander Glenn at Lampasas, ppd.
- Salado 6, Liberty Hill 0
FRIDAY'S SOFTBALL
District 8-6A
- Belton 12, San Angelo Central, 5 innings
- Harker Heights 4, Copperas Cove 4, susp., 2nd inning
- Waco Midway 12, Shoemaker 0, susp.. 3rd inning
District 17-4A
- Lorena 9, Gatesville 0
District 19-4A
- Leander Glenn at Lampasas, ppd.
