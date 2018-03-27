More than 4,300 high school athletes will descend on Austin this weekend for the 91st annual Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, and a large number will be from the area.
The official list of final qualifiers for the event was released Tuesday, and seven area schools were represented, including Ellison, Harker Heights and Shoemaker.
The Eagles and Lady Eagles account for the largest contingency with 14 boys and 10 girls taking part in a dozen events.
Jyaire Shorter, a senior, sophomore Breezion Spiller and freshman Amir Paris have the most hectic schedules for Ellison, competing in three events each.
Shorter will run the anchor leg in the 400-, 800- and 1,600-meter relays, while Spiller and Paris will join their teammate in the 400 relay and 800 relay in addition to each racing in the 100. Rian Mckinley, a junior, completes the quartet in the 400 relay and 800 relay.
Eagles seniors Jaelon Lemon and Malik Pratt and junior Michael Adams will join Shorter in the 1,600-relay race. Lemon will also run in the 3,200 relay with fellow senior teammates Isayah Williams, Dominique Bacon and sophomore Jeremiah Tomlin.
In the 110 hurdles, Jacob Houston and Sullivan Sanders will compete for Ellison, while sophomore Gary Landrum (triple jump) and senior Aubrey Kelly (discus) round out the Eagles’ participants.
For the Lady Eagles, junior sprinter Alexis Bass will run in a pair of races after qualifying in the 100 and as a part of Ellison’s 400 relay team along with sophomores Che’Rish Daughtery and Jahlia Davis and junior Journyia Dixon.
The quartet of Dariona Levy, Imani Clement, Wanjiru Randoulph and freshman Amiyan Willis will represent Ellison in the 1,600 relay, while Kai Esquerra and Alana Howard will each race in the 100 hurdles.
Along with the 24 athletes, seven more Eagles and Lady Eagles, including Makalia Smith (400 relay), De Markus Kahey (400 relay, 800 relay and 1,600 relay), will travel to the meet as alternatives. Titus Brooks, Isayah Williams and Stacy Brown (1,600 relay) and Ikel Hernandez and Malik Pratt (3,200 relay) round out Ellison’s alternates.
The Lady Grey Wolves will be competing in the 800 relay and 1,600 relay.
Grace Parker, a junior, will join seniors Taylia Jones, Kayla Scott and Zoe Pearson on the 800-relay team, while LaTia Wooten and Geordan Blanchard join Pearson and Jones on the 1,600 relay. Blanchard is also an alternate on the 800-relay team with junior Jordan Horace, while Jaela Hingle and Trenae Bynum are alternates on the 1,600-relay team.
Cherith Hicks, a sophomore, will compete in the shot put for the Lady Grey Wolves, and junior Jeremias Serrano will run the 1,600 for the Grey Wolves.
District 8-6A rivals Harker Heights and Copperas Cove will also be in attendance.
The Knights are sending seven athletes to the meet, including the 1,600-relay team of Shamel Allwood, Jalen Flowers, Adrese Atkins, Caleb Brandon and alternate Tim Burton. Additionally, juniors Jaylen Washington and Gerard Bryant will compete in the 100 and 110 hurdles, respectively.
Junior pole vaulter Kyle Stifflemire and sophomore long jumper Quinton Ford will represent the Bulldawgs.
Salado qualified for both the boys and girls 1,600 relay.
Regina Deen, a junior, and sophomores Samantha Vargas, Taylor Rich and Elizabeth Ford will compete for the Lady Eagles, and Quade Brown, Wrook Brown, Chase Harwell and Wade Woods will race for the Eagles. Lady Eagles runners Janiah Del Rio, Briegh Oliver are alternates for the Lady Eagles, while Reid Vincent, Marcos Klett and Gage Robinson will serve the roles for the Eagles.
Additionally, Eagles senior Holden Ford will take part in the 110 hurdles.
Lampasas and Gatesville will each run one race.
Katelyn Brown will be in the 100, and the Badgers’ quartet of Thomas Cavalieri, Brady Carroll, Cameron Everts and Ace Whitehead qualified in the 1,600 relay. Lampasas’ alternates are Luke Palacios and Michael Cornish.
Although the Texas Relays, which include high school, collegiate and invitational divisions, begin today, area athletes will not begin competing until Friday.
