COPPERAS COVE -- Killeen beat Copperas Cove 48-14 on Friday at Bulldawg Stadium.
Both teams were coming off losses to open District 12-6A play, and the Kangaroos used a dominant rushing attack and tough defense to take control.
The Kangaroos opened the scoring on the opening drive of the game.
After starting at its own 30-yard line, Killeen drove the ball the length of the field in seven plays before senior running back Demariontae Moore took it in for the 8-yard touchdown run. The extra point put Killen up 7-0 with 9 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first quarter.
On the ensuing drive, facing third-and-11, Killeen’s Chris Ingram stripped Bulldawg quarterback Easton Simpson and Timothy Twilley recovered to set up the Kangaroos on the 22-yard line. Four plays later, Kangaroo quarterback James Terry found sophomore running back Kadarius Marshall for an 8-yard touchdown pass, giving Killeen a 14-0 advantage with 6:43 left in the first quarter.
After a three-and-out by the Bulldawgs, the Kangaroos found the end zone quickly on a 56-yard run by Marshall on the second play of the drive. The extra point was missed, and Killeen held a 20-0 lead.
Copperas Cove got on the scoreboard two plays later with a 60-yard touchdown by senior running back Shontez Simmons with 3:29 left in the first quarter.
Then, the Bulldawgs’ defense stiffened, and about midway through the second quarter, an interception by Bulldawgs linebacker Darrell Quichocho set up Copperas Cove at the Killeen 48-yard line. The Bulldawgs capitalized on the next play -- a 48-yard pass by Simpson to Quinton Lewis, and the extra point cut the deficit to 20-14 at halftime.
In the second half, Copperas Cove put together a long drive but was unable to capitalize and turned the ball over on downs at the Killeen 31-yard line.
The Kangaroos took over and drove all the way to the Bulldawgs’ 31-yard line before committing four penalties. Despite facing second-and-27, Terry found Nate Kamper, who turned it up the sideline for a 48-yard touchdown, extending the Kangaroos’ lead to 27-14 with 4:05 left in the third.
Less than three minutes later, Killeen was back on the scoreboard after a 41-yard touchdown run by Marshall, pushing the lead to 34-14.
On the ensuing drive, Simpson fumbled and Killeen linebacker Demarea Brown returned it 27 yards for the touchdown as time expired in the third quarter. About midway through the fourth quarter, Killeen added its final touchdown on a 2-yard run by Blaze Albino to cap off a 12-play, 44-yard drive.
Offensively for the Kangaroos, Marshall had 12 carries for 198 yards and three total touchdowns, D.J. Dormeus had five rushes for 49 yards and added 66 yards receiving, while Terry was 8-for-18 passing for 165 yards and two touchdowns.
For the Bulldawgs, Micah Cox had 15 rushes for 65 yards, Simmons had eight rushes for 92 yards and a touchdown, and Simpson was completed 12 of 21 passes for 161 yards and one touchdown. Lewis had three receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown.
Killeen (2-2, 1-1) returns home on Friday for a game against Harker Heights at Leo Buckley Stadium. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.
Copperas Cove (2-2, 0-2) travels to Leo Buckley Stadium on Thursday for a game against Ellison at 7 p.m.
