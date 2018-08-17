Class 6A No. 7 Copperas Cove maintained its unblemished start to the season Friday, winning all three of its matches at the Granbury tournament in straight sets.
Behind strong showings from setter Kamryn Ash, who posted double-digit assists in each match, and Aidan Chace, who recorded a team-high 24 kills on the day, the Lady Bulldawgs defeated Seminole 25-10, 25-14, Fort Worth Paschal 25-16, 25-23 and Brownwood 25-6, 25-15.
With the three victories, Copperas Cove improves to 17-0 overall, looking to capture its second tournament title in two weeks today. The Lady Bulldawgs open play against the Granbury-Birdville winner today at 10 a.m.
