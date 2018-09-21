Killeen head coach Crystal Bennett believes anyone can win on any given night in District 12-6A.
Tonight, she has the opportunity to prove it as the Lady Kangaroos prepare to face No. 13 Copperas Cove on the road at 5:30 p.m.
Despite opening district competition with a win over Waco, Killeen is on a six-match losing streak, struggling with its mental game in each encounter.
“It’s the intimidation factor of already anticipating that a team is going to be good,” Bennett said. “Nobody has come out and just smashed us in the ground, and the girls need to understand that and have that confidence.”
That’s a lesson Bennett also believes comes with experience, which her team will have heading into the second half of district next week.
The Lady Bulldawgs enter the match tied with Ellison for second place in district standings, sporting identical 6-1 records. Copperas Cove, however, won the first encounter against the Lady Eagles.
After falling to Waco Midway at home last week, Copperas Cove bounced back with a road victory in Belton on Friday before having a bye from district competition Tuesday.
Bennett believes she found a rotation that works for her team and has spent the week making last-minute adjustments before heading to Copperas Cove.
“We’re constantly fixing stuff,” she said, “but I think they’re seeing now that they can play with people.”
