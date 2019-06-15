AUSTIN — Micah Cox was not disappointed. He was encouraged.
Looking to compete at the Texas 7-on-7 Championships for the first time since 2016, Copperas Cove’s last opportunity to earn a berth occurred Friday morning at the Westlake state qualifying tournament.
After posting a 2-1 record in pool play, the Bulldawgs advanced to the final round against San Angelo Central with the winner capturing a spot at state.
Copperas Cove could not complete the run, though.
The Bulldawgs held a narrow 33-32 lead with just less than five minutes remaining in the contest, but a late touchdown led to a 38-33 defeat, ruining their state hopes.
Cox, however, believes the outcome was promising.
“As an offense,” the senior running back and cornerback said, “we mostly run, so for us to be able to come out here, play 7-on-7 and actually mix in the pass and make big plays was amazing.
“This is going to give us momentum, especially because we still have a couple more league nights. So, we’re going to take what happened today, and carry it over.”
Copperas Cove struck first in the state qualifying round as Russel Cochran and Jaylin Smith connected for a touchdown, and the squads exchanged scores en route to the Bobcats taking a 20-19 advantage into halftime.
The Bulldawgs fell behind 26-19 and trailed 32-26 before taking their first lead of the second half on Cochran’s touchdown pass to Jahmeel Rice and his ensuing extra point to Cox.
But Central erased the deficit on the following drive, and the score held for the game’s final two minutes as Copperas Cove turned the ball over on downs during its final possession.
“They couldn’t quite finish it off,” Bulldawgs head coach Jack Alvarez said, “but they played hard, competed, made plays and I thought their attitudes were good all day.
“They just came up a little short.”
Copperas Cove lost its pool-play opener, allowing a 21-13 halftime deficit against Lake Travis to swell into a 47-20 defeat, but the Bulldawgs bounced back against Dripping Springs, winning 28-12.
Then, against Austin Northeast (formerly Austin Reagan), Copperas Cove recorded 26 unanswered points to start the game before emerging with a 32-20 victory, and because Lake Travis previously qualified, the Bulldawgs advanced.
“They caught the ball well,” Alvarez said, “and they made most of the plays they had a chance at. I thought they made good decisions with the ball.
“I just feel like we are on the right track.”
Copperas Cove still has two weeks of league play remaining, traveling to Belton on Monday before concluding its 7-on-7 schedule June 24 at Round Rock.
While returning to state will have to wait another year, Cox believes the process is beneficial.
“We’ve got an older group of guys and a younger group that is coming up,” he said, “and we’re all starting to build a brotherhood.
“That’s going to be important in the fall, because we’ll all have that chemistry and trust in each other. We all know that we will play for each other.”
WESTLAKE SQT
- Lake Travis 47, Copperas Cove 20
- Copperas Cove 28, Dripping Springs 12
- Copperas Cove 32, Austin Northeast 20
- San Angelo Central 38, Copperas Cove 33
