MANOR — Copperas Cove reached the end zone early, and the score held as the Bulldawgs defeated Manor 7-6.
Offense was limited in the opening half as the teams combined for 120 penalty yards, and Copperas Cove committed a pair of costly turnovers inside Manor’s red zone, including a fumble by Shontez Simmons on the game’s first drive.
One possession later, however, on the heels of blocked punt, Simmons made up for the gaffe, capping off a four-play drive with a three-yard run into the end zone with 3 minutes, 45 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
It proved to be the only score of the half, and the Bulldawgs (2-0) took a 7-0 lead into halftime.
The Mustangs finally got on the scoreboard with 5:53 remaining in the game, but the snap on the extra point was botched, and Manor (1-1) missed a field and lost a fumble on their final two possessions, allowing Copperas Cove to escape with the win.
Simmons finished with 104 yards on 19 carries, while teammate Micah Cox added 55 yards on six carries.
The Bulldawgs open District 12-6A play Friday at Belton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.