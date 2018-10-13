WACO — Copperas Cove turned the ball over seven times and had no answer for Waco Midway running back James Fullbright, and the combination was costly Friday.
The Bulldawgs threw a pair of interceptions, turned the ball over on downs three times and lost two fumbles, while Fullbright ran for a game-high 205 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries, guiding the Panthers to a 52-28 victory.
Midway (4-1, 4-0 District 12-6A) claimed an early lead by scoring 14 unanswered points in the first quarter as Fullbright ran for touchdowns measuring 27 and 19 yards.
The Bulldawgs (4-3, 2-3) finally responded with 8 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter as Easton Simpson found Jahmeel Rice for a 64-yard touchdown, but the Panthers answered with another 14-0 outburst.
With less than a minute remaining in the half, however, Simpson connected with Quinton Lewis for a 7-yard score, trimming Copperas Cove’s deficit to 28-14 going into halftime.
But there was little answer for Fullbright — who accounted for 171 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in the half — or the Panthers after the break.
Simpson completed 23 of 38 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bulldawgs’ offense.
Copperas Cove has a bye next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.