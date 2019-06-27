COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove High School football coaching staff unveiled the team’s new uniforms to the players Thursday, but the event had a twist the players did not see coming.
The coaching staff enlisted former Copperas Cove football stars
to help debut the uniforms. The coaches got the players to take a seat in the middle of the weight room while head coach Jack Alvarez gave a speech on what his definition of toughness is. After his speech, he told the players to turn around, where they saw the former players enter the weight room in the new jerseys.
The updated uniforms include new fonts on the numbers and remove some of the white and yellow lines to make it more of a solid color for both the blue and white jerseys. They also changed the word “Dawgs” on the front of the jersey to “Cove.”
In addition to the minor changes on the jerseys, the team also added an alternate jersey. The alternate jersey takes the Copperas Cove colors into a camouflage pattern on the entire jersey.
The players were filled with a lot of excitement to see the new and updated uniforms.
Copperas Cove wide receiver Jahmeel Rice said he loves the uniforms.
“I’m ready to put them on right now.”
To Alvarez, the uniforms were the second most important thing that happened.
“You’re going to say it’s about the uniforms. We’re still blue and gold and white, but what it was about was bringing these guys back to rekindle some fire — past history that was awesome and past players which were awesome,” Alvarez said. “We are trying to blend them together and get some excitement back in here.”
For Donald Buckram Jr., an assistant coach who starred at running back for Cove before graduating in 2006, it was about building community.
He said it was good for the “old guys mixing with the current players and sharing some of our experiences about playing here. I think it’s huge that they get that experience.”
Buckram modeled a new white version of Cove’s jerseys bearing his familiar No. 32.
Other former Cove stars who modeled the new uniforms included Royel Johnson, Joseph Leary, Los Angeles Rams rookie Tyrell Thompson, Tim Atchison, Phillip Baptiste, Floyd Connell, Josh Boyce and Mario Goins.
