Four area players were named to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State teams released Monday.
All were selected to the third team. Salado junior catcher Rustin Hale is on the Class 4A team. In Class 6A, Copperas Cove senior pitcher Cameron Johnson, Harker Heights junior catcher Jackson Rinehart and Ellison junior outfielder Preston Mills were selected.
Salado shortstop Jacob Will will represent the South squad in the THSBCA Class 4A-2A All-Star Game on Saturday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
Dawgs go 1-1-1 in weekly passing league
The Copperas Cove 7-on-7 football team won, lost and tied in the second week of Copperas Cove Passing League play Monday in Belton.
The Bulldawgs opened with a 14-7 loss to Cameron Yoe, then bounced back to beat Temple 19-14. Cove's final game was a 13-13 draw with Belton, which went 3-0 last week.
Cove went 0-3 last week.
