Aided by three top-two finishes in the relays, the Copperas Cove girls track team edged Everman 130-128 to win the Joshua Owls Relays on Friday.
Anayah Copeland, Ashli Hawkins, Livonna Wallace and Nadia Robinson raced to an easy win in the 4x200-meter relay, finishing more than 2 seconds ahead of Birdville in 1 minute 48.3 seconds.
Everman won the other two relays, but the Lady Dawgs were right behind. Hawkins, Norvana Crook, Wallace and Robinson were just five-hundredths of a second back in the 4x100 relay with a time of 50.58.
Copeland, Jalyn Ayala, Madisen Honea and Danielle Diaz took second in the 4x400 relay.
Aidan Chace was 4 inches ahead of the field in winning the high jump at 5 feet, 4 inches.
Copeland was runner-up in the 400. Honea and Ayala finished 3-4 in the 800 to help Cove score big points. Tiana Barker was second in the 100 hurdles.
Cove also finished 3-4 in the long jump with Crook and Tiyionnah McClain. Chace was sixth.
Cove track boys fourth at Midway
Daveon Thomas, Micah Hawkes and Kyle Stifflemire won events for the Copperas Cove boys track team in a fourth-place finish at the Midway Relays on Saturday.
Cove scored 95.5 points in a meet featuring two other District 8-6A teams, including meet winner Belton.
The Tigers scored 154 points. Host Waco Midway was third with 112.5 points.
Thomas won the discus with a throw of 160 feet. He placed second in the shot put (46-4).
Stifflemire led a strong Cove showing in the pole vault, winning at 15-3. Tim Doyle was fourth, and Darius Fuselier was sixth.
Hawkes topped the triple jump field with a top leap of 44-8. He was fourth in the long jump.
AJ Acosta was runner-up in the 200 meters (22.5 seconds). Neyland Block finished second in the high jump (6-2).
BASEBALL SCORES
- Salado 11, Austin Hyde Park 4
District 8-6A
- Ellison 2, Copperas Cove 1
- Harker Heights 13, Shoemaker 1, 5 inn.
- San Angelo Central 2, Belton 0
- Waco Midway 7, Killeen 0
District 19-4A
- Liberty Hill 9, Lampasas 0
SOFTBALL SCORES
District 8-6A
- Belton 27, Harker Heights 1, 4 inn.
- San Angelo Central 26, Ellison 14
- Shoemaker 10, Killeen 8, 8 inn.
- Waco Midway 11, Copperas Cove 1, 5 inn.
District 19-4A
- Lampasas 6, Liberty Hill 5, 8 inn.
