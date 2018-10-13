For the second time this season, the 11th-ranked Copperas Cove volleyball dropped a five-set thriller to Waco Midway.
Friday’s loss, at Midway, may have cost the Lady Dawgs a District 12-6A championship. The loss dropped Cove (37-3, 12-2 12-6A) a half-game behind Midway (12-1 12-6A) with only three more playing dates left in the district season.
Aidan Chace led Cove with 17 kills. Janica Fa’aola added 12 to go with two aces. Jada Close recorded a team-high five blocks. Kamryn Ash led Cove with 41 assists. Aviyon Wilborn tallied 25 digs.
The Lady Dawgs close the season with matches against Belton and Killeen. Midway finishes against Killeen, Harker Heights and Ellison.
Cove has lost just 12 sets in their 40 matches, half of them against Midway.
The Lady Dawgs had won eight straight matches since falling at home to Midway on Sept. 11.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A VOLLEYBALL
- Ellison def. Shoemaker (Ellison and Belton clinch final playoff spots)
- Harker Heights def. Waco
- Temple def. Killeen 25-19, 25-17, 25-11
- Waco Midway def. No. 11 Copperas Cove 25-19, 15-25, 24-26, 25-22, 15-8
- BYE: Belton
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
- Belton at No. 11 Copperas Cove, 6:30 p.m.
- Ellison at Waco, 6:30 p.m.
- Killeen at Waco Midway, 6:30 p.m.
- Temple at Harker Heights, 6:30 p.m.
- BYE: Shoemaker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.