Janice Fa’aola recorded 16 kills and the seventh-ranked Copperas Cove volleyball team ran its season-opening winning streak to 11 with a 25-17, 26-24, 25-19 win at Lorena on Tuesday.
Other leaders for the Lady Bulldawgs were Christina Pettigrew (five blocks), Kamryn Ash (25 assists) and Kristen Wasiak (24 digs)
Cove heads to the Granbury tournament this weekend before making its home and District 12-6A debut Tuesday against Temple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.