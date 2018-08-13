Aidan Chace had a team-high 11 kills and 23 assists, and the Copperas Cove volleyball team continued its torrid start with a sweep of Georgetown East View on Monday in Georgetown.
Fresh off an Austin ISD Invitational championship Saturday that vaulted the team to a No. 7 state ranking, the Lady Dawgs improved to 10-0 with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 win over the Lady Patriots.
Janice Fa’aola added 10 kills for Cove. Kamryn Ash had 18 assists. Kristen Wasiak and Leah Powell recorded 23 and 19 digs, respectively.
Cove returns to action tonight for a 7 p.m. match at Lorena.
TODAY'S MATCHES
- Lampasas at Rogers, 6 p.m.
- Salado at Ellison, 6 p.m.
- Shoemaker at Marlin, 6 p.m.
- Harker Heights at Bryan, 6:30 p.m.
- Waco Reicher at Killeen, 6:30 p.m.
- Belton at Gatesville, 7 p.m.
- Copperas Cove at Lorena, 7 p.m.
