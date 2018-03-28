After recording 13 strikeouts and allowing only just two hits in a 4-1 win over Shoemaker, Copperas Cove’s Cameron Johnson was voted KDH Player of the Week for the week of March 26. The Bulldawgs pitcher also scored two runs in the game.
How and when did you first start playing baseball?
“I was pretty much exposed to it a lot throughout my childhood, because my brother played here, and we all started playing catch in the front yard. I was four years old when I started playing T-ball for the city league out here. I probably started practicing before then, but four years old is for sure when I started.”
What is your favorite part about pitching?
“I’d say striking people out may be my favorite part. It feels good striking people out.”
It’s Opening Day for Major League Baseball. Who is your early pick to win the World Series?
“Probably the Yankees. Their whole lineup is pretty much stacked. They’ve got pretty much every power hitter out there that can put up a 40-home run season, and they’ve got good pitching, so I’ll go with the Yankees.”
Is that your favorite team?
“No, they’re not my favorite team. My favorite team is the Cincinnati Reds. Unfortunately, they’re not very good.”
Is there a significance to your jersey number?
“Not really. Freshman year, I didn’t really have a choice, because I was a freshman and how we choose numbers here is senior, junior, sophomore, freshman. So, I kind of got stuck with 12, and the jersey was kind of big, and I wanted a smaller one, and No. 2 was a medium, so I just went with No. 2. That was my other favorite number I had to choose from.”
What is your favorite part of playing baseball for Copperas Cove?
“I’d say the relationships I’ve built with a lot of the guys out here. I started out with all the guys I hung out with and played with, and they graduated my sophomore year. Now, it’s just kind of the guys who are juniors this year and the sophomores this year, and I have a really close friendship with a lot of the guys out here, so I just like playing with everybody I consider to be one of my close friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.