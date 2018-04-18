Following a rain-shortened first-round 37 with a field-low 70 to win the District 8-6A championship by five strokes with a two-day total of 107, Copperas Cove senior golfer Elle Fox was voted KDH Player of the Week for the week of April 16.
How did you start golfing?
“My dad’s supervisor got into golf because his daughter played golf, and she used to go to this golf trainer in Kempner. Her name was Janet Gaddy. So, she told me to go there, and I started off there, and I loved it. She was the person who taught me how to swing and everything.”
How old were you when you started?
“I was 7.”
What’s your favorite part of golfing?
“Getting to meet new friends around the world.”
Is there any golfer that you look at as a role model or who you try to model your game after?
“I think Justin Thomas, because he’s a very good golfer, and he works hard. I try to follow him as he works hard.”
If someone is considering trying to play golf, what would be your one piece of advice?
“Have fun, and stay confident.”
What has been your favorite part about golfing for Copperas Cove?
“I think golfing with my favorite people — my friends.
“And then, I think golfing with people from different schools and seeing the different competitions between everyone.”
