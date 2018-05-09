Copperas Cove left fielder Nick Izquierdo went 4 for 5 with four runs scored and three RBIs as the Bulldawgs defeated Belton 12-2 in the regular-season finale, clinching second place in the District 8-6A standings, and he was voted KDH Player of the Week for the week of April 6.
When did you first start playing baseball?
“I started when I was really young. I played when I was probably 4 or 5. I started in teeball.”
What’s your favorite part about playing baseball?
“I just like how our team can make some big plays and get some big wins. I like how we come together. And making a family bond with my teammates — yeah, that’s my favorite part.”
Who’s your favorite MLB team?
“I like the St. Louis Cardinals. My mom grew up there, and it’s really what I grew up watching. Yadier Molina is my favorite too, and I went to all the games when I went out there to visit.”
Who’s your early World Series pick and why?
“I’m going to say the Boston Red Sox or the Houston Astros. The Red Sox because they’re doing really good right now, and they’re going in.
“And the Houston Astros, because I think they could go back-to-back. I’d like to see it happen.”
What has been the best aspect of playing for Copperas Cove?
“I think the bond we’ve made, because it’s going to be hard to see the seniors go.
“But I think we’ve made such a bond that we’re family now. It’s really been the best part.”
Is there anyone you would like to thank for their help during the season?
“I’d like to send a special thank you to the community and the baseball moms of the team. I’d like to thank my friends, family and my team’s baseball moms — shout out to them.”
