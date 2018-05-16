Copperas Cove third baseman Josh Ropple hit a two-RBI single to give the Bulldawgs a 7-6 walk-off victory in Game 1 of its Class 6A bi-district series against Irving MacArthur, and he was voted KDH Player of the Week for the week of April 14.
When did you first start playing baseball?
“My brother played in high school, so I was always out there on the field and stuff; probably when I was 2 or 3 years old.”
What’s your favorite part of playing baseball?
“Honestly, just playing with my team, having fun and helping my team out.”
Is there any MLB player you admire or try to shape your game after?
“I mean, not really. I like a lot of players, but I see myself kind of different than other people in how I play. But if anybody, it’d probably be Dustin Pedroia, because he always plays the game with a lot of emotion.”
Who is your early pick to win the World Series?
“I have to go with the Boston Red Sox. They’re my team.
“They’ve got one of the best lineups in the league, especially after picking up J.D. Martinez in the offseason, and even with Dustin Pedroia on the DL list, they’re coming up big.”
What’s the story behind your jersey number?
“Well, for the longest time I was 23 because my brother had it in college, but then I got to high school and they didn’t have 23 on JV, so I went with 17 my freshman year.
“Then, I got on varsity my sophomore year, and they didn’t have 23, so I had to go with the next best thing — No. 22.
What is your favorite part of playing at Copperas Cove?
“Playing with my brothers. I love every single person on the team. Every time we step up on the field, everything comes natural.”
