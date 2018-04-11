By Felisa Cardenas
Killeen Daily Herald
After the junior pole vaulter set a school record and finished second at the Texas Relays on March 30, Kyle Stifflemire was voted your KDH Player of the Week for the week of April 9.
This is the second week that Stifflemire has been voted KDH Player of the Week. He won the poll back in February after clearing 14 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault, taking first the event by two feet and helping the Bulldawgs win the Crabtree Classic.
How and when did you first get into pole vaulting?
“I started when I was young, about the age of 3, and I didn’t want to have to clean the fieldhouse, so I started working with the coach, and I just kept with it.”
Are there any other events that you compete in?
“I also do discus, but I need to get better at that. I need to practice that more to get more points for our team and start getting better at that.”
Do you have any sort of ritual before you compete?
“Other than just warming up, not really, because we usually mess around. So it keeps me loose so I don’t get tight or nervous about it. That’s it really.”
Is competing in pole vaulting something you want to do long term?
“It’s something I want to do until I stop doing it. I just want to continue for as long as I can really.”
Do you have any other hobbies outside of competing?
“Besides competing for track and field and football, I don’t do much. Well, power lifting. Our team competes as much as we can in power lifting.”
What does competing for Copperas Cove High School mean to you?
“Well, competing for and representing my school is more about competing for my team and preparing ourselves for future events like district, regions and maybe even state.”
