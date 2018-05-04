WEST — It was a struggle to find the strike zone all night for the pitchers.
Copperas Cove would use two pitchers on the night, while Irving MacArthur used four.
In the end, it was a two-RBI single from Bulldawgs third baseman Josh Ropple in the seventh inning that sealed the 7-6 walk-off victory for Copperas Cove.
Game 2 is tonight at 7 p.m. at West High School with Game 3, if necessary, set for Saturday at 1 p.m.
MacArthur’s starting pitcher found himself behind in the count early and often to start the game, and Bulldawgs centerfielder Michael Goudeau took advantage of Garcia’s inconsistency and drew a leadoff walk to open the contest.
Then, Ropple hit a slow grounder towards third and the throw to first was high. Ropple and Goudeau bouth advanced into scoring position.
Cameron Johnson hit a RBI single into left field that gave Cove a 2-0 lead.
Tyler Ingram was hit by a pitch, and Colby Jost hit a single, which gave designated hitter Justin Velesky a chance to extend the lead, and he was able to drive in Ingram, but Jost was left stranded.
Garcia lost control of another pitch and hit Jaylen Smith. Ropple connected on pitch that drove Smith in for a RBI and Cove went up 4-0 in the second inning.
Smith started strong on the hill for Cove. Through the first two innings Smith had five strikeouts and zero hits.
MacArthur was able to take advantage of Smith in the top of the third inning.
Smith walked two batters, then gave up his first hit of the night to Edgar Salas. Salas drove a shot to left field that scored scored MacArthur’s first run of the game.
With a chance to retire the side, Jacob Wagner bobbled a grounder that loaded the bases for MacArthur.
Smith would hit a batter, which scored a runner, but he was able to escape fly out, but MacArthur had closed the gap.
Smith would get his redemption as he stepped to the plate with two outs. Smith took a pitch that was low and outside and sent it flying into the right field corner for a triple.
After Smith walked a runner with two outs in the top of the fourth inning, Johnson picked him off trying to steal second base to end the inning.
Ropple got his third hit of the night in the top of the fifth inning for a single. Johnson was able to draw another walk from Garcia and give Cove two runners with no outs.
Ingram would fly out for the Bulldawgs, which brought Jost to the plate.
Jost would send a grounder to the mound for a single, but Garcia got Ropple out at third base on a fielder's choice.
MacArthur’s catcher Junior Torres, sent a shot towards the left-field wall, but Nick Izquierdo was able to save the hit from being a home run, snagging it from the top of the fence. Torres would get a double on the play.
A wild pitch by Smith put runners on the corner and one across home plate, bringing the score to 4-3.
It was a case of deja vu on the next at bat as Smith had a pitch get away from him and a MacArthur runner scored, tying the score up 4-4.
Ropple would replace Smith on the mound, but his first pitch was high, advancing a runner to third base.
Andres Marrofo would take Ropple deep to right for a RBI that gave MacArthur a 5-4 lead with runners on the corners.
Ropple would escape the inning on a strikeout with the bases loaded.
MacArthur would make a pitching change of its own in the bottom of the sixth, bringing in left-hander Trenton Duffer.
Copperas Cove was able to load the bases with two outs for Izquierdo, who struck out, stranding all three runners.
The Bulldawgs had one last chance to reclaim the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, and they did just that, winning Game 1 of the series.
