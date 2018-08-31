Salado’s Hunter Haas won the 4A-1A boys division of the Pro-Fit Invitational on Friday with a time of 16 minutes and 20 seconds at Wilson Park in Temple.
Gatesville placed three in the top 15 to win the team title by two points over the Eagles, 81-83. Sixteen teams competed in the event.
Riley McClure led Gatesville with a ninth-place finish (17:59). Miles Barnes (18:19) was 11th. Luis Macias (18:29) tied for 15th.
Salado also had three in the top 15. Logan Rickey (17:10) was fifth, and Grant Sellers tied for 15th with a personal-best 18:29.
Both teams will run in the Hewitt Kiwanis Invitational hosted by Waco Midway on Thursday.
Race winner Jaci McGregor led Salado’s girls to the team championship. Her time was 12:36.
The Lady Eagles scored 51 points. Anna Lesley (13:26) was fifth, and Cat Langlitz (13:55) was 15th in a field of 107.
Copperas Cove's Madisen Honea finished third in the 6A-5A girls division.
