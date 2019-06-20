A pair of area athletes landed on the recently released Texas Girls Coaches Association’s All-State Team after producing stellar seasons.
Salado distance runner Jaci McGregor was placed on the Class 4A list, and Copperas Cove sprinter Nadia Robinson was selected to the Class 6A team.
On the heels of finishing fifth at the state cross country meet, McGregor earned two bronze medals at the state track and field meet in May. In her debut at state, McGregor completed the 3,200-meter run in 11 minutes, 19.8 seconds, and then she posted a time of 5:09.99 in the 1,600.
Additionally, McGregor rewrote the Lady Eagles’ record book, setting new school benchmarks in both races.
En route to reaching state, McGregor dominated in the events, emerging with gold medals in both races at the District 27-4A meet before claiming two third-place finishes at the area meet. Then, she qualified for state by winning a pair of regional championships.
A total of 31 athletes were placed on the Class 4A team.
At the Class 6A level, Robinson was one of 38 athletes honored after she helped the Lady Bulldawgs’ 800 relay team qualify for the Region II-6A meet.
Running the anchor leg of the race, Robinson helped secure a third-place outing in the event at the District 12-6A meet with a time of 1:43.58. Coupled with teammates Olivea Nageeullah, Mahal Thorpe and Malaya Thorpe, the quartet improved on the showing at area by earning a silver medal (1:44.31), but the group’s season ended during preliminaries at the regional meet.
As an individual, the senior placed fourth in the 200 at district with a personal-best time of 26.11, and she was eighth (26.43) in the event at area.
