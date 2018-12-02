In a tourney rematch Saturday, Hutto defeated Copperas Cove 69-59 to win the Marble Falls Subway Classic.
Tyrese Taylor had 17 points and 18 rebounds for Cove (5-5). Mo Toney added 13 points, and Isaiah Sobers had 12.
The Bulldawgs open District 12-6A play Tuesday at home against Killeen. The game is set to start around 8 p.m. following the varsity girls game.
TAPPS 4A NO. 4 LUBBOCK TRINITY CHRISTIAN 60, LAMPASAS 35: Kolbe Penick and Qadir Tolliver were named to the all-tourney team for Lmapasas at the Brady Tournament following the loss.
Penick scored 11 points in what was a de facto championship game between the two remaining unbeaten teams in the round-robin format.
Lampasas (5-5) went 3-1 in the tourney, including a 52-46 win over Brady, whom the Badgers will host on Tuesday night.
GIRLS
NO. 5 GLEN ROSE 29, NO. 22 GATESVILLE 23: Host Glen Rose outscored the Hornets 11-2 in the second quarter to take control of a low-scoring game in the silver bracket championship of the Glen Rose tournament.
Gatesville senior Kaylan Summers scored 10 points to lead all scorers.
More than half of the Hornets' points came in the first quarter, when they took a 12-9 lead.
SATURDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL
Brady tournament
- TAPPS 4A No. 4 Lubbock Trinity Christian 60, Lampasas 35
Corpus Christi Coaches Association Tournament
- Harker Heights 44, CC Ray 27
Mansfield ISD tournament
Third-place Game
- No. 1 Denton Guyer 63, No. 17 Shoemaker 60
Marble Falls Subway Classic
Championship
- Hutto 69, Copperas Cove 59
Salado Coach Smith Tournament
Championship
Salado 50, CC Flour Bluff 45
Third-place Game
- Gatesville 54, 2A-No. 9 Thorndale 49
South San Antonio ISD tournament
- Killeen 52, Keller Central 49
SATURDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL
Florence tournament
- Lampasas 68, Florence 8
Georgetown Jack Frost Tournament
- Belton 48, SA Reagan 40
- CC Flour Bluff 37, Killeen 34
Glen Rose tournament
Silver bracket championship
- No. 5 Glen Rose 29, No. 22 Gatesville 23
Katy Classic
- No. 13 Cypress Ranch 56, Ellison 28
- No. 14 Katy 51, Ellison 48
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.