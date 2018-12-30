Copperas Cove’s Kaysha McCloud had 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Lady Dawgs to the bronze bracket championship Saturday at the Aggieland Invitational in Bryan-College Station.
Cove defeated Huntsville 39-26.
Madisen Honea added 10 points for the Lady Dawgs (19-6).
Cove returns to District 12-6A play Wednesday afternoon at Shoemaker.
Cove boys cap Hays Rebel Classic appearance with victory
All-tournament selections Quinton Ford and Tyrese Taylor helped the Copperas Cove boys finish the Hays Rebel Classic with a 69-62 win over New Braunfels Canyon on Saturday.
Cove finished the tourney with three straight wins after losing its first two by a combined three points.
Ford had 23 points and five rebounds. Taylor finished with 20 points and 10 boards. Cove (14-9) returns to District 12-6A play Wednesday afternoon at Shoemaker.
Badgers boys finish 4th in Brownwood
The Lampasas Badgers couldn't overcome a poor shooting night and lost 55-40 to Cisco in the third-place game at the Brownwood tournament.
Michael Murray led the Badgers with 12 points. Asiel Gary had nine points and eight rebounds. Nate Borchardt also score nine, and Kolbe Penick finished with eight.
The Badgers (12-9) shot 30 percent from the field and missed seven of 12 free throws. They trailed 43-21 after three quarters, but whittled the deficit to 10 with a minute and a half remaining.
The Badgers went straight from their mandatory holiday break to the tournament, with no practice time. And coach Aaron Nuckles said it showed. Lampasas is off until Jan. 7.
"I’m really excited," he said. "A full week of practice with no games, which is what we need."
CONROE CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
Tomball Concordia Lutheran, the top-ranked team in Texas' largest classification of private schools, beat 14th-ranked Ellison 90-63 on Saturday in the tourney championship game.
Shamir Bogues led Ellison (17-5) with 32 points. Howard Johnson added 20.
Earlier Saturday, Bogues had 22 points in a 47-43 semifinal win over Bryan. Bogues was named to the all-tournament team after scoring 100 points over Ellison's four-game weekend.
HEIGHTS BOYS SPLIT SOCCER SCRIMMAGES
Andre Rich scored off a corner kick by Jaime Vargas in the first half and the Knights beat College Station 1-0 in the first of two scrimmages in College Station.
Heights lost to Willis in the final tuneup before Thursday's season opener in the Temple tournament.
SATURDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL
ALLEN HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL
Semifinals
- No. 17 Lake Travis 47, No. 15 Shoemaker 45, OT
Third-place game
- No. 15 Shoemaker 57, No. 25 Cibolo Steele 40
BRAZOSPORT ISD TOURNEY
Consolation championship
- Killeen 65, Brazoswood 61
BROWNWOOD TOURNAMENT
Third-place game
- Cisco 55, Lampasas 40
CC CALALLEN TOURNAMENT
- Salado 46, 3A-No. 16 Aransas Pass 29
- Salado 54, 3A-No. 15 London 44
CONROE TOURNAMENT
Championship
- TAPPS 6A-No. 1 Tomball Concordia Lutheran 90, No. 14 Ellison 63
Semifinals
- No. 14 Ellison 47, Bryan 43
GATESVILLE TOURNAMENT
- Georgetown East View 75, Gatesville 47
- Gatesville 65, Pflugerville Weiss 61
HAYS REBEL CLASSIC
- Belton 65, Wimberley 57
- Copperas Cove 69, New Braunfels Canyon 62
LEANDER ISD TOURNAMENT
- Cedar Park 66, Harker Heights 61
SATURDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL
AGGIELAND INVITATIONAL
Bronze bracket championship
- Copperas Cove 39, Huntsville 26
BASTROP ISD TOURNAMENT
Championship
- Harker Heights 67, RR Stony Point 47
Semifinals
- Harker Heights 46, Kyle Lehman 27
BROWNWOOD TOURNAMENT
- Abilene Cooper 58, Gatesville 47
LAKE TRAVIS TOURNAMENT
Consolation championship
- Killeen def. Klein Oak
WACO M.T. RICE TOURNAMENT
- Midlothian 42, Belton 29
