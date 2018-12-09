Tyrese Taylor had 14 points and six rebounds to help the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs beat Class 4A-No. 15 Dallas Faith Family 53-51 in the championship gmae of the Austin LBJ Bob Hayes Jaguar Classic on Saturday.
Quinton Ford added 13 points and five rebounds for Cove (9-6) and joined Taylor on the all-tournament team. Isaiah Sobers scored nine points, all on 3-pointers.
In the semifinals earlier in the day, Taylor had 27 points and 13 rebounds in a 70-62 win over Manor. Ford finished with 14 points and six boards.
The Bulldawgs return to District 12-6A play Tuesday at home against Waco, an 87-80 winner over Killeen on Saturday in the third-place game at the Colleyville Heritage tournament.
Killeen beat Cove 69-66 in Tuesday's district opener at Cove.
LAMPASAS 60, LLANO 58: Lampasas’ Kolbe Penick made a 3-pointer off an inbounds play with a second remaining and the Badgers beat Llano to win the consolation championship at the Hamilton tourney.
Penick finished with 13 points, including three 3-pointers and earned a spot on the all-tournament team. He’s made 13 triples in his last three games.
It was Michael Murray’s steal with 20 seconds remaining, however, that might have been the biggest play for Lampasas (8-6).
Murray, a sophomore, had a stellar all-around game for the Badgers, leading the team in points (15), rebounds (6) and assists (4). He also had a block.
The Badgers host Georgetown Gateway on Tuesday.
SALADO 56, AUSTIN HYDE PARK 35: Eli Pittman and Nate Eschmann each scored 14 points and the Eagles rolled to a win to finish the Jarrell tournament.
Reece Brown added 10 for Salado.
The Eagles held a one-point lead, 24-23, at halftime, but held Hyde Park to 12 points in the second half.
ELLISON 59, HOUSTON HOMESCHOOL CHRISTIAN YOUTH ASSOCIATION 34: Shamir Bogues had 20 points, five rebounds and four steals in the Eagles' win at the Pflugerville Panther Holiday Classic.
WACO 87, KILLEEN 80: Cortez Ivie Jr. had 40 points and five rebounds for the Roos, but the Lions won the matchup of 12-6A rivals battling for third place at the Colleyville Heritage tournament.
SATURDAY'S BOYS BASKETBALL
Austin LBJ Bob Hayes Jaguar Classic
Semifinals
- Copperas Cove 70, Manor 62
Championship
- Copperas Cove 53, Dallas Faith Family
Colleyville Heritage tournament
Third-place game
- Waco 87, Killeen 80
Cypress Cy-Hoops Tournament
- Jersey Village 71, Harker Heights 64
Florence tournament
- Holland 54, Florence 37
Glen Rose tournament
- Gatesville 60, Stephenville 56
- Gatesville 62, Benbrook 53
Hamilton tournament
- Lampasas 60, Llano 58
Jarrell tournament
- Salado 56, Austin Hyde Park 35
Pflugerville Panther Holiday Classic
- Ellison 59, Houston HCYA 34
San Antonio ISD tournament
Belton 67, SA Jefferson 61
SATURDAY'S GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jarrell tournament
- Gatesville 53, Crawford 25
