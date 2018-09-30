The Copperas Cove swim team opened the season Saturday in Georgetown with several AquaDawg swimmers recording personal-best times.
Paola Rosario-Diaz, Jordan Morrison and Parker Freeman set personal marks in the 100-yard freestyle. Ryan Lippert and Devin Hardy posted personal bests in the 50 free, and Jordan Morrison in the 200 free. Alex Rosenbaum swam a PR lettering time in the 200 free and 100 free. Madison Sutton also swam a PR and earned her letterman jacket in the 200 free.
The AquaDawgs, who have 21 new swimmers this season, scored 84 points in the meet. Their next competition is Oct. 13 in Killeen.
