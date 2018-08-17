Shoemaker’s Jeremias Serrano and Copperas Cove’s Madisen Honea opened their cross country seasons with medals as each won individually at the Temple Invitational.
Competing in the Class 5A-6A division, Serrano posted a field-low time of 16 minutes, 0.6 seconds, while Honea crossed the finish line in 19:55.1.
Ellison’s Alina Simon also earned a medal, finishing third with a time of 20:28.0.
Round Rock Stony Point won the boys championship with 69 points, while Ellison had the area’s top finish, placing fifth with 166 points.
In the girls division, Waco Midway (91) won, and the Lady Eagles placed third with 126 points.
Salado dominated in the Class 1A-4A division, capturing both team titles.
Led by individual champion Hunter Haas (16:09.5), the Eagles placed three runners in the top 10 to earn 36 points, while Jaci McGregor’s second-place time of 13:08.5 helped the Lady Eagles with 42 points.
Gatesville finished second in the boys division with 43 points and third in the girls division with 75 points.
Riley McClure (17:34.1) and Katrina Thoms (13:12.5) each emerged with a third-place medal for the Hornets.
