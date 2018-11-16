Easton Simpson’s motivation this season has been to finish the goal he set out to accomplish years ago.
Copperas Cove’s senior quarterback didn’t start the season with any statistical goals, because the numbers did not matter to him. Instead, his eyes were set on a specific outcome.
“From the beginning, I’ve always wanted to go to state,” Simpson said. “I’ve always wanted to bring back the winning culture that Copperas Cove used to have.
“I go out there and just play the best that I can for my coaches and my teammates.”
Despite inheriting a new head coach and staff and having to learn a new offense, Simpson never doubted his team would make the playoffs.
“I feel very confident in my teammates and in all of us,” he said after a preseason scrimmage. “I feel like we progressed a lot faster than anyone thought we would with a brand new offense and the new guys on defense.
“But the way we’ve worked these last few days, I’m confident we’ll be ready.”
Even when the Bulldawgs started 0-2 in District 12-6A play, his faith never wavered.
Simpson led Copperas Cove to a 53-26 win against Ellison, throwing for 238 yards on 12 passes and running in two touchdowns.
“It was fun,” he said after the first Bulldawgs’ victory, “but it’s not on me. It’s on my guys up front and my receivers.
“That’s why I had the game I had.”
Simpson’s began playing football at 7 years old in Alaska, where his father was stationed.
“Everyone was bigger and older than me,” he said. “Everyone else was about 10 years old, so I got away from it for a while.”
But he didn’t stay away long, returning for flag football around the sixth grade.
“I just started to love it all over again,” Simpson said, “and then I moved on to tackle and played in middle school.
“I’ve just loved it ever since.”
The Bulldawgs head to play No.4 Longview tonight in the first round of the Class 6A, Division II playoffs.
The Lobos are undefeated, and Copperas Cove enters the matchup with a 3-2 record on the road.
While it’s been a long journey to this point for Simpson and the Bulldawgs, it’s been memorable.
“It’s been a roller coaster,” Simpson said of the last four years, “but it’s been the best roller coaster I’ve ever been on.
“Any time I come back to visit Cove afterwards, it will always be football. I’ll never forget these four years. It’s been the best time of my life so far.”
