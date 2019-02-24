MARBLE FALLS — Lampasas needed reassurance. Cally Reding helped provide it.
Still in the infancy of the season, the Lady Badgers are adjusting to the loss of three key players from last season in addition to dealing with multiple injuries and attempting to discover cohesion on the field.
The adversity proved too much to overcome Friday, when the Lady Badgers lost both of their games at the Marble Falls Classic by a combined 10 runs.
So, Lampasas entered the tournament’s final day looking for a spark, and in the second inning against San Antonio Churchill, the Lady Badgers got it.
Lampasas exploded for eight runs on five hits in the inning, including Reding’s three-RBI double, and the Lady Badgers cruised to a much-needed 12-0 victory.
Following the game, Lampasas head coach Drew Cleavinger admitted the performance was exactly what her team needed.
“This was a big confidence booster,” she said. “It just let all the girls know that we can do this.
“We just struggled the other day in ways we are not used to, so to come back and win by hitting was really big for us.”
Every batter in the Lady Badgers’ starting lineup reached base with eight runners recording runs and six connecting for hits in the team’s eight-hit outing.
Nobody on Lampasas’ roster had a better offensive showing than Reding, though.
The senior went 2 for 4 — both doubles — with five RBIs and a pair of runs scored.
“I just had confidence whenever I got up to bat,” Reding said. “There were runners on the bases, and I knew I had to execute.
“They did their jobs, so I had to do mine.”
Lady Badgers pitcher Callyn Schuricht closed the first inning with a strikeout before striking out the side in the second inning to set up Lampasas’ offensive outburst. Along with Reding, Hannah Greenberg, Monica Garza, Schuricht and Maddie Gates each had an RBI in the inning.
Then, in the third inning, Reding hit a two-RBI double before the Lady Badgers (11-4) added their final two runs in the fourth inning.
The game was called in the middle of the fifth inning due to reaching its two-hour time limit.
Schuricht also finished with seven strikeouts and allowed just four hits to earn the pitching victory.
The momentum carried over into Lampasas’ final game of the tournament, handing the host Lady Mustangs their only defeat as the Lady Badgers won 9-5 to finish with a 3-3 record. Mia Maldonado had two hits and two RBIs to lead Lampasas.
“After those losses,” Reding said, “we needed a good win and a good confidence booster.
“And I think it is something that trickles down. We hadn’t put together hits like that all tournament, and it should continue forward and help everyone’s attitudes stay up.”
LADY BULLDAWGS PLACE THIRD
Copperas Cove lost its final three games of the tournament, but it was not enough to prevent them from earning bronze medals.
Despite suffering a 19-4 loss to Canyon Lake and a 7-5 defeat against Marble Falls, the Lady Bulldawgs emerged with a 3-3 record and a third-place finish in the seven-team field.
Alina Salazar, who hit a grand slam against the Eagles, and senior shortstop Jayda Carter landed on the all-tournament team.
While Copperas Cove (7-6) was blown out in its opening game Saturday, the Lady Bulldawgs were on the verge of defeating Marble Falls all contest.
Carter opened the scoring against the Lady Mustangs, hitting a RBI single to score teammate Kristen Wasiak before Madalyn Scribner sent a two-run home run over the left-field fence. Moments later, Salazar crossed home plate to give the Lady Bulldawgs a 4-0 advantage going into the second inning.
Marble Falls responded with a four-run second inning to tie the score, but it would not last as Emma Wasiak scored in the bottom half of the inning to put Copperas Cove back on top, 5-4.
The Lady Bulldawgs only produced two hits for the duration of the game, though, and the Lady Mustangs scored the contest’s final three runs in the fourth inning before the game was called due to reaching its time limit after six innings.
BADGERS BASEBALL GOES 0-4
The Badgers saved their best for last, but it was not enough to avoid a winless showing during the Hill Country Mustang Classic.
After failing to produce more than a single run in any of their first three games, including a 11-1 loss to Boerne to begin Saturday, Lampasas exploded offensively against Houston Second Baptist.
It did not prevent a loss, though.
Despite scoring seven runs in the final two innings, Second Baptist earned a 10-8 victory in the time-constrained four-inning game.
Jon Davis led Lampasas (1-4) with three RBIs in the loss.
SOFTBALL
Academy ISD Tournament
- Georgetown East View 10, Florence 0, 4 innings
Marble Falls Classic
- Canyon Lake 19, Copperas Cove 4
- Lampasas 9, Marble Falls 5
- Lampasas 12, SA Churchill 0, 5 innings
- Marble Falls 7, Copperas Cove 5, 6 innings
Round Rock tournament
- Austin High 2, Belton 0
Whitney tournament
- Gatesville 13, Mexia 5
- Grandview 10, Gatesville 0
BASEBALL
- Denton Ryan 7, Harker Heights 5
- Harker Heights 4, Argyle Liberty Christian 2
Marble Falls tournament
- Boerne 11, Lampasas 1
- Houston Second Baptist 10, Lampasas 8
Round Rock Hardball Classic
- Belton 8, Leander 2
Waco ISD Tournament
- Cleburne 7, Salado 5
- Salado 15, Beaumont Central 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.