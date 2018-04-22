By Felisa Cardenas
killeen daily herald
After securing the final District 8-6A playoff spot with a 7-3 victory at Killeen on Tuesday, the Copperas Cove softball team has its eyes set on advancing past the bi-district round of the Class 6A playoffs.
“Our goal is to win the first round,” head coach Bryan Waller said. “We haven’t done that since I’ve been here.”
Hired in 2013 to lead the Lady Bulldawgs, Waller believes this group has what it takes to make a deep run in the playoffs.
“This team is determined to, and that’s one of the main goals we set at the beginning of the year.”
It won’t be easy. The Lady Dawgs open the playoffs with a best-of-three series against seventh-ranked District 7-6A champ Duncanville.
The Lady Panthers (21-1-1) swept their 14-game league schedule for the program’s first district title. On Friday, they routed Bishop Lynch 13-2 in a playoff warmup game for their 18th consecutive win.
The series begins Friday at 7 p.m. in Hillsboro. Game 2 is set for Saturday at noon in Hillsboro, with Game 3, if necessary, to follow.
After weather delays postponed games for Cove on back-to-back Fridays earlier this month, Waller believes his team can get past anything.
“We’ve just got to regroup, refocus and adjust to what we got to do and hopefully we come out on top,”
The Lady Dawgs won back-to-back games to improve their district record to 8-5 before ending the regular season with a 14-0 loss at Belton.
And while Waller wants his girls to go into the playoffs confident, he also knows that they still have room to continue to grow as athletes.
“They still have a lot of potential, in my opinion,” he said. “And now they need to peak in the playoffs.”
CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT
Copperas Cove vs. Duncanville
- Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday at Hillsboro HS
- Game 2: Noon Saturday at Hillsboro HS
- Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes following Game 2
