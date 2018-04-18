Copperas Cove had one goal heading into the softball season: Make it to playoffs. Tuesday night, the Lady Bulldawgs secured that playoff spot with a 7-3 victory at Killeen.
“We still have a lot of growth they can get through,” Lady Dawgs head coach Bryan Waller said of his team. “They still have a lot of potential, in my opinion, and now they need to peak in the playoffs.”
The Lady Roos (2-11 8-6A ) quickly retired the Lady Dawgs (8-5) in their first at-bat.
Killeen got two on base in the bottom of the first, but failed to bring in any runs.
“I’m proud of them in this ball game,” Lady Roos head coach Randy James said. “They stayed in there and they battled.
“Things may have been a little different if we had scored when we had runners on first and second.”
A home run from left fielder Nazhoni Wyss put Cove on the board first in the second inning.
Cove added three more runs in the top of the third. An RBI double from Alina Salazar and an RBI single from Madalyn Scribner put Cove ahead 4-0.
“Our offense moved runners around and came up with a big hit when we needed it,” Waller said. “They did things a team needs to do to win a game like this.”
Killeen catcher Jailene Garza put an end to the Lady Dawgs attempts to add more runs as she threw out Scribner trying to steal third for the third out.
Killeen got on the board in the bottom of the inning, aided by an error.
The Lady Dawgs added three more runs in the fourth and took a 7-1 lead.
The Lady Roos answered in the bottom of the fifth as Allison Fox hit a two-run double to put Killeen within 7-3.
Despite the score, James was proud of the strides his Lady Roos have made and the work they put in on and off the field.
“We’re real young and we’ve grown a bit since the beginning of the season,” he said. “They come out here and work hard every day and they want to get better every day.
“The sky’s the limit for this group moving forward.”
Cove tried to bring in another run in the top of the sixth, but Emily Wheeler caught a pop fly from Hanna and threw to third where freshman Aaliyah Terrazas was able to tag out Wyss trying to advance.
Brooke Schmidt pitched a complete game and earned the win in the circle. She allowed just two earned runs on five hits and struck out 10. Sixty of her 79 pitches were strikes.
Wyss was 3 for 3 at the plate.
Destiny Allen was 2 for 4 at the plate to lead the Lady Roos.
In addition to clinching a playoff berth, the Lady Dawgs moved into a third-place tie with San Angelo Central, which lost 1-0 to district co-leader Waco Midway.
“Our goal is to win that first round,” Waller said, “We haven’t done it since I’ve been here. This team is determined to and that’s one of main goals we set at the beginning of the year.”
Tuesday’s 8-6A Softball
- Belton 22, Ellison 0, 4 innings
- Copperas Cove 7, Killeen 3
- Harker Heights 11, Shoemaker 6
- Waco Midway 1, San Angelo Central 0
8-6A Standings
x-Belton 12-1
x-Waco Midway 12-1
x-Copperas Cove 8-5
x-San Angelo Central 8-5
Harker Heights 6-7
Shoemaker 4-9
Killeen 2-11
Ellison 0-13
x-clinched playoff berth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.