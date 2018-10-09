HARKER HEIGHTS — Harker Heights had itself a block party Tuesday night.
It still wasn’t enough to take down 11th-ranked Copperas Cove in a 25-12, 25-8, 25-14 loss.
The Lady Knights got a solid defensive performance from Mckayla Flowers.
“She got a couple good touches on those blocks and a couple of good kills,” said Heights coach Alina Wilder.
Flowers led Heights (2-10 12-6A) with four blocks and three kills.
“We just need to capitalize on that and get our setters to recognize who’s on and who’s off,” Wilder added.
Catherine Bakken and Haley Brown added four blocks and three kills each for Heights.
“I had them watch some f the film,” Wilder said of preparing her team for the matchup. “So the girls knew, Cove has some good line hitters and they knew that their arm swings were fast.
“So we worked on that in practice in as far as taking away that crosscourt and focused on our digging line.”
The plan may have slowed down the Lady Bulldawgs (37-2, 12-1 12-6A), but it wasn’t enough to keep Cove from its eighth straight win.
The Lady Knights kept the score close in the opening set until Cove put up seven consecutive points with kills from Aidan Chace, Jada Close, Leah Powell and Christina Pettigrew.
Heights responded with kills from Flowers and Brown, as well as an ace from Sydney Seldon, but Cove won the first set 25-12.
The Lady Dawgs quickly pulled away from the Lady Knights in the second set on the way to a 25-8 victory.
“We need to get our energy high the entire time,” Wilder noted. “And play together.”
Heights gained its momentum again in the final set ignited by an ace from Kayla Williams that gave the Lady Knights their first lead of the night, 3-2.
Chace tried to regain the lead for the Lady Dawgs with a kill, but a dig from Flowers kept the rally going before Bakken and Seldon stopped Powell’s kill attempt at the net to extend Heights’ lead to 5-3.
Cove quickly readjusted and got past the blocks with kills from Chace, Powell and Pettigrew to regain the lead and win the match.
“We started blocking a little bit better toward the end,” Wilder added. “Our passes and our digging was good tonight.
“Kayla Williams, a freshman, came out tonight and got a few serves, she passed well. It just depends on mentally who’s ready to go.”
Cove’s offense was led by Powell with seven kills and two aces. Chace added nine kills. and Pettigrew ended the night with eight kills.
Next up for the Lady Dawgs is a Friday rematch with Waco Midway (11-1 12-6A), with the winner gaining the inside track to an outright district championship.
Midway won the first meeting in five sets in Cove on Sept. 21. The Lady Dawgs haven’t lost since.
Harker Heights also heads north and will go for a season sweep of Waco.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A VOLLEYBALL
- No. 11 Copperas Cove def. Harker Heights 25-12, 25-8, 25-14
- Ellison def. Belton 25-20, 25-17, 27-25
- Temple def. Waco 25-11, 25-10, 25-10
- Waco Midway def. Shoemaker 25-14, 25-22, 25-15
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
- No. 11 Copperas Cove at Waco Midway, 5:30 p.m.
- Harker Heights at Waco, 5:30 p.m.
- Shoemaker at Ellison, 5:30 p.m.
- Temple at Killeen, 5:30 p.m.
