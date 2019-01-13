Three local high school head coaches were selected Sunday to participate in June’s Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl all-star games.
The coaching staffs for the various events were announced at a news conference in Waco.
Killeen High baseball coach Donald Trcka will be on the Blue team staff. Copperas Cove’s Cari Lowery will help lead the Red volleyball squad, and Harker Heights’ Sarah Cruddas will be on the Red softball team staff.
Players for the contests will be introduced Feb. 10 at a news conference at Highland Baptist Church in Waco.
The Victory Bowl baseball and softball games are set for June 7 at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. The volleyball game will be June 8 at Waco University High School. The 11th annual Victory Bowl football game is June 8 at Waco ISD Stadium.
