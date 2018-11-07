Senior point guard Madison Griffon had 18 points and six rebounds to lead Copperas Cove to a season-opening 54-52 win at A&M Consolidated in College Station.
Kaysha McCloud had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to go with six steals.
The Lady Dawgs return to action Thursday as the host of the Bush’s Classic. Cove begins play at 4:30 p.m. against Manor.
ROUND ROCK WESTWOOD 61, KILLEEN 51: At Round Rock, Alexus Whiteside led the Lady Roos, who fell to 1-1, with 18 points, three rebounds and three steals.
GATESVILLE 53, WACO 39: At Gatesville, Alayna Washington scored 13 points and the Hornets won their season opener.
Marlee Ward added nine points for Gatesville. Caitlin Chacon and Josie Boyd each added seven.
The teams combined for 57 fouls and 79 free throws.
Waco fell to 0-2.
TUESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SCORES
- Belton 42, Liberty Hill 17
- Copperas Cove 54, A&M Consolidated 52
- Ellison 54, Bryan Rudder 50
- Gatesville 53, Waco 39
- Lampasas 46, Shoemaker 24
- Pflugerville Hendrickson 60, Harker Heights 47
- Round Rock Westwood 61, Killeen 51
