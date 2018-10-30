Caitlyn Shaughnessy and Chelsea Graham each scored goals and the Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s soccer team blanked Concordia Texas 2-0 in an American Southwest Conference Tournament quarterfinal Tuesday in Belton.
Shaughnessy, a former Lampasas standout, gave UMHB (11-4-2) a lead in the 18th minute with an unassisted goal. Graham extended the lead in the 50th minute, hitting a shot into the top right corner off an assist from Madison Link.
Emma McMaude made three saves to earn the shutout in goal.
UMHB outshot the Tornados (6-10) 16-4.
UMHB will face No. 2 seed UT Dallas in an 8 p.m. semifinal match Friday in Abilene. Top seed Hardin-Simmons is hosting the semifinals and championship.
LADY DAWGS WIN FINAL TUNEUP FOR SEASON OPENER
Senior point guard Madison Griffon scored 13 points to lead the Copperas Cove girls basketball team to a 58-47 win in a scrimmage against Round Rock McNeil
The scrimmage was the final tuneup for the Lady Dawgs' regular-season opener Friday at Leander.
Junior post Kaysha McCloud added 10 points for Cove.
