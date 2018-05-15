Harker Heights’ spring football game was postponed Tuesday after a storm moved into the area just before the scheduled 6 p.m. start.
The game was rescheduled for today at 6 p.m. at Leo Buckley Stadium.
University Interscholastic League rules state that outdoor athletic events must be postponed or suspended if a thunderstorm appears imminent before or during an activity or contest (irrespective of whether lightning is seen or thunder heard) until the hazard has passed.
When thunder is heard within 30 seconds of a visible lightning strike, or a cloud-to-ground lightning bolt is seen, play must be suspended for 30 minutes following the last sound of thunder or lightning flash prior to resuming an activity or returning outdoors.
Weather radar showed lightning struck within four miles of the stadium on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Former Cove star named associate head coach at Vanderbilt
Former Copperas Cove star Shereka Wright was named associate head coach of the Vanderbilt women’s basketball team on Monday.
The school said Wright will work with the Vanderbilt post players and serve as recruiting coordinator under head coach Stephanie White.
Wright spent the past six seasons as an assistant at Alabama. Before that she spent seven seasons at Texas Tech.
Wright led Cove to the 1998 state semifinals as a sophomore. In her junior season, the Lady Dawgs were ranked No. 1 nationally by USA Today. Following her senior season, she was named Gatorade National Player of the Year.
She played two seasons in the WNBA and also played for Purdue in the 2001 NCAA championship game.
