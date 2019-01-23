Jasmyn Franklin scored 20 points and 15th-ranked Lorena completed an 18-4A sweep of Gatesville with a 46-33 victory Tuesday in Lorena.
The Lady Leopards (22-7, 5-1 18-4A) also locked up a playoff spot.
Franklin made four 3-pointers. The Lady Leopards had more 3s (8) than 2s (7).
Allaiya Jones and Kaylee Jaynes each had eight points to lead Gatesville, which was ranked for much of the season but has found the going tough in a league with three ranked teams.
The Hornets fell to 1-5 in 18-4A, two games behind China Spring for the fourth and final playoff spot with four games remaining.
SALADO BOYS 42, LAMPASAS 38: At Lampasas, Shane Roche scored eight of his team-high 12 points in the fourth quarter and the Eagles took sole over sole possession of second-place in District 27-4A with a win on the road.
The teams entered the final period tied at 23. Roche had three buckets and was 2-of-3 at the foul line in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles (3-1 27-4A) made 13 of 17 free throws in the final period after starting the game 4-for-10. Peyton Miller was 4-of-6, Sammy Brown was 5-of-6, and Jeremy Jarvis added a pair.
Miller finished with eight points. Eli Pittman had seven.
Ethan Rascoe of the Badgers (14-12, 1-3) led all scorers with 13 points. Kolbe Penick added nine, and Asiel Gary eight.
BOYS SOCCER
ELLISON 1, COPPERAS COVE 1 (Ellison wins 5-4 on penalties): At Ellison, Tyler Taglieri scored in the seventh round of penalties and the Eagles picked up their first points in the District 12-6A standings.
Ethan Buchanan, who scored the equalizer early in the second half, had a chance to win it in the final round of regulation penalties, but the all-time leading scorer at Ellison (3-4-2 overall, 0-2-1, 2 points 12-6A) was stopped by the Cove keeper on a straight-on shot and the teams went to the sixth round tied 3-3.
After both teams scored in the sixth frame, Cove opened the seventh with a shot high over the goal, setting up Taglieri for the winner.
Cove (1-1-1, 4 points 12-6A) took a 1-0 lead on James Ross' goal with 17:46 remaining in the opening half.
In the second half, Josue Colon sent a through ball over the defense that Buchanan collected and put in the net for his 15th of the season, and 34th at Ellison, with 30:24 remaining.
Caden Chapman, Eliezer Santos, Cameron Ryan and Ross scored for Cove in the penalties session.
HARKER HEIGHTS 2, KILLEEN 0: Vincent Mbo and Jaime Vargas scored on a breezy, drizzly night at Buckley Stadium for the Knights (1-0-2, 6 points).
Mbo opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the season.
Vargas added some insurance in the second half, curling a free kick from 20 yards out into the upper left corner for his second goal of the season.
Killeen fell to 0-3 in 12-6A.
GIRLS SOCCER
ELLISON 2, COPPERAS COVE 0: At Bulldawg Stadium, Crystal Rodriguez and Tyla Thompson scored for the Lady Eagles (1-1-1, 5 points 12-6A). Keegan Stewart recorded an assist.
Copperas Cove fell to 1-2-0 (3 points 12-6A)
TUESDAY'S BOYS BASKETBALL
- Harker Heights 62, Waco 53
- Killeen 58, Temple 50
- No. 16 Shoemaker 63, Ellison 58
- Waco Midway 47, Copperas Cove 39
District 18-4A
- Lorena 60, Gatesville 43
- Robinson 47, Waco La Vega 44
- Waco Connally 46, China Spring 44
District 27-4A
- No. 17 Liberty Hill 70, Burnet 58
- Salado 42, Lampasas 38
- Taylor 77, Austin Eastside Memorial 62
District 25-3A
- Blanco 66, Florence 51
TUESDAY'S GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Ellison 37, Shoemaker 21
- Harker Heights 50, Waco 33
- Killeen 51, Temple 42
- Waco Midway 76, Copperas Cove 73, OT
District 18-4A
- China Spring 49, No. 11 Waco Connally 41
- No. 15 Lorena 46, Gatesville 33
- No. 24 Robinson 39, Waco La Vega 31
District 27-4A
- Lampasas 55, Salado 33
- Liberty Hill 45, No. 25 Burnet 31
- Taylor 78, Austin Eastside Memorial 22
TUESDAY'S BOYS SOCCER
- Gatesville 5, Academy 0
District 12-6A
- Belton 6, Shoemaker 1
- Ellison 1, Copperas Cove 1 (Ellison wins 5-4 on penalties)
- Harker Heights 2, Killeen 0
- Waco Midway 3, Waco 1
TUESDAY'S GIRLS SOCCER
- Florence 1, Georgetown Gateway 1, tie
- Gatesville 4, Academy 0
District 12-6A
- Belton 9, Shoemaker 0
- Ellison 2, Copperas Cove 0
- Harker Heights 4, Killeen 0
- Waco Midway 7, Waco 0
BKB: Salado at Lampasas, 7:30
BSOC: Robinson at Lampasas, 7
